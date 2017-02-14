Team Transplant St. Louis’ Trivia Night

Team Transplant St. Louis is having a TRIVIA NIGHT on Saturday March 11th.

Team Transplant St. Louis is organized to create a place where donor families, living donors, and transplant recipients celebrate life, encourage organ donations, and become a resource for those affected by organ transplantation.

The volunteer, not-for-profit organization is holding a TRIVIA NIGHT on Saturday, March 11 at the Machinists’ Hall, 12365 St. Charles Rock Road, in Bridgeton, Missouri.

Click Here to register or find out more.