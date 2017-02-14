Friends at First Sight

I LOVE THIS. Just like love at first sight, you can know within seconds of seeing someone new that you’re destined to be friends. Why is that? But what about the total opposite? That’s even more fascinating!

Have you ever felt this “connection” after meeting someone? California State University researchers call it “friendship chemistry,” and it happens when two key brain regions recognize another person as a good fit for you.

Sometimes a great friend-match notifier might start as an irritation for that person. That’s because they are matching too well with your unstated persona or even your fears. But then when you get to know that person better it also can turn into “friendship attraction.”