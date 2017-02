The situations that make us the most miserable are…

Here are the top eight everyday situations that make us feel annoyed and miserable.

1. Being sick enough that you have to stay in bed.

2. Working.

3. Having to take care of an adult, like an elderly parent.

4. Standing in line.

5. Doing taxes or paying bills.

6. Being in a boring meeting.

7. Your commute.

8. Cleaning or doing chores around the house.

