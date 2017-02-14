Eating The Same Thing For Lunch Every Day

According to a new study, most people eat the exact same lunch at work every single day. 75% of people say they’ve brought the same thing for lunch for at least the last nine months AND one in six people say they’ve packed the same lunch for at least the past two years!

So why do they do it? 70% of the people who always take the same thing say it’s easier, 45% say it’s more cost-effective, 37% say it’s just a habit, and 20% say it’s because there’s nothing else they want to eat.

I bring leftovers to work, but it’s not the same thing every day. Brian doesn’t understand how I can eat leftovers every day for lunch, but honestly it doesn’t bother me. I don’t like to waste food (because that = wasting money in my opinion) and then I don’t have to worry about lunch because it’s already planned out so I can understand the above survey results, but again … I couldn’t do the same thing EVERY DAY FOR TWO YEARS!

What about you? What do you do for lunch?