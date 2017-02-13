Ways Guys Screw Up Buying Flowers

According to florists, here are ways guys screw up when they buy flowers.

“GQ” talked to a bunch of florists about how clueless guys are when it comes to buying flowers. Here are five ways they screw it up…

1. Waiting until the last minute. If you do, there might not be much to choose from at flower shops. Or you’ll end up buying a cheap bouquet at the grocery store. Which is still better than nothing. Just figure out what you’re doing today, not tomorrow.

2. Not asking for help. If you don’t know what kind of flowers to get, ask the florist for suggestions, and tell them what you can spend. Don’t be timid about it. They deal with clueless guys constantly.

3. Always buying roses. They’re a safe bet, so that’s why guys do it. But lots of other flowers are good for Valentine’s Day too, like orchids. Again, ask for help if you need it.

4. Choosing colors that aren’t romantic enough. Guys tend to be drawn to really bright colors, like yellow and orange. But darker, more neutral colors are the way to go for something like Valentine’s Day.

5. Revealing them in a boring way. Don’t leave them in plastic and put them on the table. At least put them in a vase first. Or send them to her at work, so she can brag.

