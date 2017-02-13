The Bare Minimum For Valentine’s Day

Here’s the BARE MINIMUM amount of effort you need to put in to make it look like you tried on Valentine’s Day.

Here are the results from a survey by Groupon that figured out the bare minimum amount of effort you need to put in to make it look like you tried on Valentine’s Day.

1. If you’re a man, spend $179 on gifts and dinner. If you’re a woman, spend $74.

2. Write at least FOUR sentences in a card.

3. Even if you’re planning a night out, make sure to buy SOME gift, even a small one. 26% of women and 19% of men would be disappointed if they didn’t get anything.

4. And make sure to plan some activity, even if it’s just dinner at home. 71% of people say it’s more important that you planned something than what it is specifically.

