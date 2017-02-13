The 2017 Grammy Winners

Here are last night’s Grammy winners.

Last night’s Grammy Awards belonged to Adele who snagged Album, Record, and Song of the Year. Here’s the complete winners list…

Album of the Year: “25”, Adele

Record of the Year: “Hello”, Adele

Song of the Year: “Hello”, Adele

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Best Pop Vocal Album: “25”, Adele

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello”, Adele

Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Stressed Out”, Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin”

Best Rock Song: “Blackstar”, David Bowie

Best Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty”, Cage the Elephant

Best Rock Performance: “Blackstar”, David Bowie

Best Metal Performance: “Dystopia”, Megadeth

Best Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar”, David Bowie

Best R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean”, Maxwell

Best R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live”, Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky”, Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel”, Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Song: “Hotline Bling”, Drake

Best Rap Album: “Coloring Book”, Chance the Rapper

Best Rap Performance: “No Problem”, Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Hotline Bling”, Drake

Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Lemonade”, Beyoncé

Best Country Song: “Humble and Kind”, Tim McGraw

Best Country Album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth”, Sturgill Simpson

Best Country Solo Performance: “My Church”, Maren Morris

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Jolene”, Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Best Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down”, The Chainsmokers with Daya

Best Dance / Electronica Album: “Skin”, Flume

And here are a few other random winners:

Best Contemporary Christian Album: “Love Remains”, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Americana Album: “This Is Where I Live”, William Bell

Best Roots Gospel Album: “Hymns”, Joey + Rory

Best Children’s Album: “Infinity Plus One”, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Latin Pop Album: “Un Besito Mas”, Jesse & Joy

Best Spoken Word Album:

“In Such Good Company: 11 Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox”, Carol Burnett

Best Comedy Album: “Talking for Clapping”, Patton Oswalt

Best Score: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, John Williams

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, Justin Timberlake for the animated movie “Trolls”.

Best Music Video: “Formation”, Beyoncé

Best Music Film: “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, the Touring Years”

