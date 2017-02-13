The 2017 Grammy Winners

Here are last night’s Grammy winners.
Last night’s Grammy Awards belonged to Adele who snagged Album, Record, and Song of the Year. Here’s the complete winners list…
Album of the Year: “25”, Adele
Record of the Year: “Hello”, Adele
Song of the Year: “Hello”, Adele
Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Best Pop Vocal Album: “25”, Adele
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello”, Adele
Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Stressed Out”, Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin”
Best Rock Song: “Blackstar”, David Bowie
Best Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty”, Cage the Elephant
Best Rock Performance: “Blackstar”, David Bowie
Best Metal Performance: “Dystopia”, Megadeth
Best Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar”, David Bowie
Best R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean”, Maxwell
Best R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live”, Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky”, Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel”, Lalah Hathaway
Best Rap Song: “Hotline Bling”, Drake
Best Rap Album: “Coloring Book”, Chance the Rapper
Best Rap Performance: “No Problem”, Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Hotline Bling”, Drake
Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Lemonade”, Beyoncé
Best Country Song: “Humble and Kind”, Tim McGraw
Best Country Album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth”, Sturgill Simpson
Best Country Solo Performance: “My Church”, Maren Morris
Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Jolene”, Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
Best Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down”, The Chainsmokers with Daya
Best Dance / Electronica Album: “Skin”, Flume
And here are a few other random winners:
Best Contemporary Christian Album: “Love Remains”, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best Americana Album: “This Is Where I Live”, William Bell
Best Roots Gospel Album: “Hymns”, Joey + Rory
Best Children’s Album: “Infinity Plus One”, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Best Latin Pop Album: “Un Besito Mas”, Jesse & Joy
Best Spoken Word Album:
“In Such Good Company: 11 Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox”, Carol Burnett
Best Comedy Album: “Talking for Clapping”, Patton Oswalt
Best Score: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, John Williams
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, Justin Timberlake for the animated movie “Trolls”.
Best Music Video: “Formation”, Beyoncé
Best Music Film: “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, the Touring Years”
