Prince William to Visit Paris

Jill Devine February 13, 2017 10:35 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Paris, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Diana

Prince William and Kate Middleton are scheduled to visit Paris in March, nearly 20 years after Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana’s, passed away in the French city.  I can’t imagine the emotions he will have leading up to the visit and while there.

People reports the royal couple plan to take in the March 18 France vs. Wales rugby match, as well as have a formal dinner with the U.K.’s ambassador and meet with young French leaders.

Later in the year, William and his brother, Prince Harry, plan to unveil a statue of their late mother near Kensington Palace.  I’m actually surprised that a statue hasn’t been unveiled before now.

 

