Play ‘Puck Stops Here’ for St. Louis Blues Tickets

Win: A pair of tickets to see the Blues take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Contest Ends: Tuesday, January 5, 2017

Listen to Phillips and Company for a chance to play “The Puck Stops Here” and win pair of tickets to the game on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Here’s how to play Y98’s The Puck Stops Here:

During the game, each contestant will be randomly paired with two of the four members of the Phillips & Company Morning Show forming two teams who will play the game on behalf of the contestants.

The host of the game will randomly select which on-air personality starts off with the “puck.”

One team member will describe a randomly selected object to the other team member using descriptive words other than the actual name of the object that the second team member must guess. The puck may not be passed until the on-air personality correctly guess the name of the object. On-air personalities may not “pass” on any trivia questions.

This will continue until the timer goes off. The timer length will not be disclosed and will be randomly determined before the game is played. The on-air personality holding the “puck” when the timer goes off will lose the game and their contestant will not receive a prize.

The goal of the game is for an on-air personality not to have the “puck” at the end of the time period so his or her contestant can win a prize. The contestant who does not have the on-air personality holding the puck when the timer goes off on their team will be be the prize winner.

During the Game, each contestant will be randomly matched with a team of two (2) on-air personalities who will play the Game on behalf of each contestant. The host will randomly select which team of on-air personalities starts off with the “puck”. The teams of on-air personalities will have an opportunity to correctly name the item being described to them by their other teammate and will pass the “puck” back and forth between teams after they correctly name an item until the timer goes off. If at any time the name of the item being described is said by the person describing the item, an alternate item will be assigned to him/her to describe to his/her teammate. The randomly-selected timer length will not be disclosed, but will be less than three (3) minutes. The team of on-air personalities holding the “puck” when the timer goes off will lose the Game and their contestant will not receive the prize. The goal of the Game is for a team not to have the “puck” at the end of the time period so their contestant can win the prize, upon confirmation of eligibility

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends: Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Read the official contest rules.