Phillips Phunny: Melissa McCarthy Returns As Sean Spicer To SNL

“Saturday Night Live” is on a roll right now, and this weekend, Melissa McCarthy did another brilliant sketch as press secretary Sean Spicer. It featured Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Host Alec Baldwin also returned as President Donald Trump in a skit where he takes on the Ninth Circuit Court judges to “The People’s Court”.

Another politically incorrect highlight from Saturday’s episode was a spoof of “Fatal Attraction” with Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway and Beck Bennett as CNN host Jake Tapper.