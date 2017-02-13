Phillips Phunny: Melissa McCarthy Returns As Sean Spicer To SNL

February 13, 2017 2:45 AM
Filed Under: Melissa McCarthy, Phillips & Company, Phillips Phunny, returns, sean spicer, SNL, Video

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” opened with Sean Spicer (Melissa McCarthy) with help from Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) taking questions from the press.

“Saturday Night Live” is on a roll right now, and this weekend, Melissa McCarthy did another brilliant sketch as press secretary Sean Spicer. It featured Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Host Alec Baldwin also returned as President Donald Trump in a skit where he takes on the Ninth Circuit Court judges to “The People’s Court”.

Another politically incorrect highlight from Saturday’s episode was a spoof of “Fatal Attraction” with Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway and Beck Bennett as CNN host Jake Tapper.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live