Listen to Win Grand Prize Lady Gaga Flyaway to Miami

Win: A pair of tickets to see Lady Gaga “Joanne World Tour” coming to the Scottrade Center on Thursday, November 16, 2017, and qualify for the grand prize trip to Miami!

Contest Ends: Friday, February 17, 2017

How the Miami Flyaway contest works:

Listen to Y98 all week because Y98 is giving listeners 3 chances a day this week to qualify for the grand prize trip to Miami to see Lady Gaga.

To qualify, listen to Phillips & Company, Jill, and Paul all week and when they tell you to call, be the 9th caller and qualify.

Each qualifier will win a pair of tickets to see Lady Gaga “Joanne World Tour” coming to the Scottrade Center on November 16th album and qualify for the grand prize trip to Miami!

About the Grand Prize trip being provided by Interscope Records:

– Winner and guest (both must be over 21) will receive roundtrip airfare

– Will receive Hotel accommodations

– And a pair of tickets to see Lady Gaga on November 30th at the American Airlines Arena

– Both winner and guest must be 21 years or older to be eligible for contest

– Both winner and guest must be able to travel to Miami on November 30th

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 17, 2017.. Read the official contest rules.