Katy’s New Hair Color

When Katy Perry unveiled her new single, “Chained To The Rhythm”, last week, she also debuted a new hair color. Her motivation for going blonde is pretty simple. She told People:

“Honestly, it was kind of the last hair color I haven’t done,” Perry said of her new platinum blonde locks. “So I was like: ‘I guess I’ll be blonde now!’ I guess this is it.”

When asked about her new album, she had this to say:

“Obviously, you’re going to get all that fun, kind of ‘me,’ fluffy stuff that you love. There are songs that are like ‘California Girls’ and ‘Teenage Dream,’ ” she said. “But I think there’s definitely another angle that you have yet to see because I just feel something totally different.”

I can’t wait to hear the new album! What about you?