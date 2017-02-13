Katy’s New Hair Color

Jill Devine February 13, 2017 10:56 AM By Jill Devine
When Katy Perry unveiled her new single, “Chained To The Rhythm”, last week, she also debuted a new hair color.  Her motivation for going blonde is pretty simple.  She told People:

“Honestly, it was kind of the last hair color I haven’t done,” Perry said of her new platinum blonde locks. “So I was like: ‘I guess I’ll be blonde now!’ I guess this is it.”

When asked about her new album, she had this to say:

“Obviously, you’re going to get all that fun, kind of ‘me,’ fluffy stuff that you love. There are songs that are like ‘California Girls’ and ‘Teenage Dream,’ ” she said. “But I think there’s definitely another angle that you have yet to see because I just feel something totally different.”

I can’t wait to hear the new album!  What about you?

