If You Like Sweethearts You Are…

You know those Sweethearts candies? The ones that have messages on little candy hearts? If those are your favorite Valentine’s Day candy it indicates…

It says about you… that you are a classy lady, but you’re not pretentious in any way.

You always say what you mean, and you don’t care if it’s embarrassing or too forward.

You’re a little bit sentimental, and you probably have a bunch of photographs lying around your home.

You also enjoy quiet nights spent with friends over good food.

Well, if liking those chalky old candies makes me like that, I’ll choke a few down!

These characteristics are from a website called “The Kitchn.com”