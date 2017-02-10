The Cost Of Tom Brady’s Autograph

How much is Tom Brady’s autograph worth… LOTS!!!

Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady is doing an autograph signing event with a memorabilia company next month, and it’s really only for hardcore collectors because the prices are pretty outrageous.

For example, he’ll sign a football for $1,000 or a “game-day style jersey” for $1,200. ==

Brady will sign a photo for $850, and if you want him to add “5x SB Champ,” that’ll cost you an extra $400. And he’ll also add a 20-character personalization for an additional $500.

