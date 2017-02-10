The Best And Worst States For Singles

A new study found the BEST and WORST states for single people.

WalletHub.com just released the results of a study that ranked the states from the best place for single people to the worst.

The rankings are based on more than 20 different factors, including the percentage of single adults, the male-to-female ratio, the number of people on online dating, the cost of restaurants and booze, and even the cost of gym memberships and haircuts.

The top 10 states for single people are: Washington . . . Colorado . . . California . . . Montana . . . South Dakota . . . Texas . . . Hawaii . . . Nevada . . . Florida . . . and Utah.

And the 10 worst are: Mississippi . . . Alabama . . . Arkansas . . . West Virginia . . . Alaska . . . Kentucky . . . New Mexico . . . South Carolina . . . Tennessee . . . and Maryland.

Illinois ranks 20th and Missouri ranks 28th.

Click Here to see more.