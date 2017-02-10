The Best And Worst States For Singles

February 10, 2017 3:00 AM
Filed Under: best, Phillips & Company, Singles, States, worst

A new study found the BEST and WORST states for single people.

WalletHub.com just released the results of a study that ranked the states from the best place for single people to the worst.

The rankings are based on more than 20 different factors, including the percentage of single adults, the male-to-female ratio, the number of people on online dating, the cost of restaurants and booze, and even the cost of gym memberships and haircuts.

The top 10 states for single people are: Washington . . . Colorado . . . California . . . Montana . . . South Dakota . . . Texas . . . Hawaii . . . Nevada . . . Florida . . . and Utah.

And the 10 worst are: Mississippi . . . Alabama . . . Arkansas . . . West Virginia . . . Alaska . . . Kentucky . . . New Mexico . . . South Carolina . . . Tennessee . . . and Maryland.

Illinois ranks 20th and Missouri ranks 28th.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live