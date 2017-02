KFC is now using fried chicken as a PIZZA CRUST??!!

KFC is selling a PIZZA that uses fried chicken as the crust. Then they put marinara sauce, cheese, and toppings on it, and call it a CHIZZA.

They introduced it in the Philippines and India, but now it’s EXPANDING. They just rolled them out in Singapore, so I feel like we’ve probably got a shot at getting them over here one day too.

