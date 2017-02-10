Grammy Seating Chart

The countdown is on! The Grammys take place this Sunday and TMZ has published photos of the seating charts for the show.

It looks like Kanye West and Justin Bieber are making good on the rumors that they won’t be attending this year’s ceremony. The pics show no reserved seats for either of those A-listers, while Beyonce and husband Jay Z will enjoy front-row accommodations at the Staples Center in L.A.

Adele, Bey’s main competition for Album of the Year, is seated a few rows behind her.

Justin Timberlake will not be there because he will be golfing at Pebble Beach. I was hoping he would be in attendance, but I will still watch!