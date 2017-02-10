Cheap Ways To Eat At Restaurants On Valentine’s Day

Here are a few restaurants that will let you eat for cheap or FREE on Valentine’s Day.

Americans will spend almost $4 BILLION on a night out for Valentine’s Day this year. If you’re looking to save some cash, here are four restaurants offering promotions that will let you eat for free or cheap..

1. Hooters. Hooters will give you 10 free wings if you bring in a picture of your ex and let them shred it for you.

2. Fogo de Chão. If you make a reservation to have dinner anytime between TODAY and Valentine’s Day, you’ll receive a complimentary lunch or dinner card that you can return and use any time before the end of April.

3. Qdoba Mexican Eats. They’re doing a promotion called “Qdoba for a Kiss”, which is good for a buy-one-get-one-free entree on Valentine’s Day. You just have to kiss your significant other . . . or if you’re single, they say you can plant one on a photo of your favorite celebrity on your cell phone.

4. Waffle House. Waffle House probably isn’t the restaurant you think of when you’re trying to be ROMANTIC. But many locations go all out for Valentine’s Day with candles, dim lights, cloth napkins, tablecloths, and specials like rib-eye and eggs. Call your location to see if they’re participating and to make reservations.

