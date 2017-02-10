Bob Costas Retiring From Olympic Coverage

February 10, 2017 3:02 AM
Bob Costas is stepping down as host of NBC’s primetime Olympic coverage.

Bob Costas, who used to call play-by-play for the Spirits of St. Louis on KMOX years ago, is ending a U.S. TV record 11 Olympics as NBC primetime host and will be passing that torch to Mike Tirico.

He said yesterday, “It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years. I’m especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me.”

We’ll miss you in PyeongChang for the NEXT Olympic Games, Bob!

