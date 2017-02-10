Do you BITE or SUCK these food items?

Buzzfeed just ran a survey that asked people if they suck or bite different foods that, well, can either be sucked on and then chewed, or just immediately bitten. Here are their results . . .

1. Gummy bears . . . 90% bite without sucking first.

2. Chocolate . . . 77% bite. 23% suck on it first.

3. Orange slices . . . 73% bite. 27% suck.

4. Ice cubes . . . 50% bite. 50% suck.

5. Altoids . . . 25% bite. 75% suck.

6. Popsicles . . . 24% bite. 76% suck.

7. Lollipops . . . 16% bite. 84% suck.

8. Hard candies . . . 13% bite. 87% suck.

