19 Famous Songs You Didn’t Realize Are Actually Covers

Have you ever found out that a song you’ve loved for years is actually a cover of someone else’s original version?

If so, then prepare to have your mind blown all over again with Buzzfeed’s list of hit singles you never knew were actually covers. Here are several of the songs that made the list:

“Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia. The song was originally released in 1955 by Ednaswap.

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin. Otis Redding released the original version about two years before Aretha released hers.

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper. A man named Robert Hazard originally recorded this single in 1979.

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell. Gloria Jones sang this way back in 1964, but it was a commercial flop.

“It’s My Life” by No Doubt. British band Talk Talk did this song in 1984.

“Emotion” by Destiny’s Child. “Emotion” was originally a 1978 song by Australian artist Samantha Sang.

“Jersey Girl” by Bruce Springsteen. Amazingly, New Jersey’s proudest son didn’t originally do this song; Tom Waits did in 1980.

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston. Dolly Parton originally sang this in 1974.

“Landslide” by the Dixie Chicks. As fans of ’70s rock know, this was originally a Fleetwood Mac song.

“Drift Away” by Uncle Kracker. Dobie Gray originally did it in 1973.

Did any of the above surprise you? I didn’t know “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” was a cover!