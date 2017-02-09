Viral Video: The Greatest Award Show Performances Of All Time

The Grammys are this Sunday night, so “Billboard” has put together a list of ‘The 100 Greatest Award Show Performances of All Time.’

The runner-up was Madonna’s performance at the 1984 VMAs.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” medley at the VMAs in 2016.

2. Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” at the VMAs in 1984.

3. Prince & the Revolution’s “Purple Rain” at the AMAs in 1985.

4. Aretha Franklin’s “Nessun Dorma” at the Grammys in 1998.

5. Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” at the VMAs in 2009.

6. Pearl Jam and Neil Young’s team-up on “Animal” and “Rockin’ in the Free World” at the VMAs in 1993.

7. Pink’s “Glitter in the Air” at the Grammys in 2010.

8. Kanye West’s “Runaway” at the VMAs in 2010.

9. Nirvana’s “Lithium” at the VMAs in 1992.

10. Mariah Carey’s “Vision of Love” at the Grammys in 1991.

