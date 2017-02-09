Viral Video: Canyoneer Survives 90 Foot Fall

A climber fell 90 FEET at the Grand Canyon and didn’t have a scratch??!!

A rock climber at the Grand Canyon fell about 90 feet on Sunday . . . landed at the bottom of a “slot canyon,” which is like a cave . . . and somehow didn’t even get hurt.

He posted GoPro footage, and it looks like he bounced off the walls a few times, which probably slowed him down. Then he starts moaning after he lands. But a few seconds later, he yells up to his friend that he’s okay.

(WARNING!!! There’s some profanity in the video… But we think you can understand why.)