The Best Pizza In America Is in . . . Phoenix?

Today is National Pizza Day. And believe it or not, according to a new survey by “Travel and Leisure”, Phoenix is the city with America’s FAVORITE PIZZA.

The rest of the top 10 best pizza cities in America are: Detroit . . . Buffalo, New York . . . Chicago . . . Providence, Rhode Island . . . New York City . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . Wilmington, North Carolina . . . Philadelphia . . . and Knoxville, Tennessee.

