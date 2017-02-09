According to a new study, the TOP city for Valentine’s Day is…

A new study ranked the best cities for Valentine’s Day based on things like how much dinner costs . . . how many flower shops there are . . . and how nice the weather’s supposed to be.

And the place to be is San Francisco. There’s room to get creative, because there’s a lot of stuff to do. And the weather should be decent, so you can do stuff outdoors and save money.

Here are the top ten cities for Valentine’s Day…

1. San Francisco.

2. Scottsdale, Arizona.

3. Orlando.

4. Honolulu.

5. Seattle.

6. Las Vegas.

7. Atlanta.

8. Portland, Oregon.

9. San Diego.

10. Denver.

15. ST.LOUIS!

