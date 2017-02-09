The Best Cities For Valentine’s Day

February 9, 2017 3:05 AM
Filed Under: best, Cities, Phillips & Company, Valentine's Day

According to a new study, the TOP city for Valentine’s Day is…

A new study ranked the best cities for Valentine’s Day based on things like how much dinner costs . . . how many flower shops there are . . . and how nice the weather’s supposed to be.

And the place to be is San Francisco. There’s room to get creative, because there’s a lot of stuff to do. And the weather should be decent, so you can do stuff outdoors and save money.

Here are the top ten cities for Valentine’s Day…

1. San Francisco.

2. Scottsdale, Arizona.

3. Orlando.

4. Honolulu.

5. Seattle.

6. Las Vegas.

7. Atlanta.

8. Portland, Oregon.

9. San Diego.

10. Denver.

15. ST.LOUIS!

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live