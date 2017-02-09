Tap Collarbone Area To Feel Refreshed

February 9, 2017 5:52 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: energy, tap

If your morning cup of coffee isn’t giving you the energy you need, try this trick: Place your hand just below your collarbone, and…

Yes indeed, use Hugh up there as a reference. Now place your hand just below your collarbone, and above your heart. Then use your fingertips to tap that spot for 20 seconds while slowly and deeply breathing in and out.

Doctors say this exercise stimulates the thymus gland, which works to boost energy and increase vitality so you feel refreshed and ready to take on anything.

I just tried it and I felt good. I don’t know if I’d classify it as a “boost” of energy, but I definitely felt better. Give it a try!

 

