SLU Basketball Loses, Drunk Bus Driver Leaves Team Stranded

The Saint Louis University men’s basketball team lost last night’s game and their ride home from New York!

According to KMOX, The Billikens walked out of the arena in St. Bonaventure Wednesday night following the team’s 70-55 loss to the Bonnies, and their bus was nowhere to be found, said New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan.

The 56-year-old female bus driver, Linda Edmister, drove the team to the game in the Grand Tour bus, and was suppose to take them to their next destination. But instead left without the team.

State police said the bus was eventually stopped in Randolph, New York, about 35 miles from the arena and the team.

Edmister was administered a standard field sobriety test, which she failed. She was arrested and is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated, police say she had a blood alcohol level of .22. The minimum BAC considered to be a DUI in the state of New York is .08, however if the driver is operating a commercial the legal limit is .04.

So Edmister was driving under the influence, five-times the legal limit.

While authorities searched for the bus, the players sat in the arena. The team posted pictures on Twitter of players talking on their cellphones, playing cards and napping.

