Photo: Trying To Clear Snow In A Zamboni

A Canadian guy was pulled over for trying to clear a snowy road in a ZAMBONI??!!
A farmer in Saanich, British Columbia tried to clear some snow off the road in front of his house on Monday night with a ZAMBONI.
But since it’s not street legal, he was pulled over.
The officer just gave him a warning, but it doesn’t seem like the guy will do it again since it didn’t work. The Zamboni didn’t clear the snow, it just did what Zambonis do: Smoothed it down into a nice patch of ICE.
Click Here to see more.