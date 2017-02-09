Photo: Trying To Clear Snow In A Zamboni

February 9, 2017 3:04 AM
A Canadian guy was pulled over for trying to clear a snowy road in a ZAMBONI??!!

A farmer in Saanich, British Columbia tried to clear some snow off the road in front of his house on Monday night with a ZAMBONI.

But since it’s not street legal, he was pulled over.

The officer just gave him a warning, but it doesn’t seem like the guy will do it again since it didn’t work. The Zamboni didn’t clear the snow, it just did what Zambonis do: Smoothed it down into a nice patch of ICE.

