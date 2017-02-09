Justin Timberlake’s Interview With The “Hollywood Reporter”

Justin Timberlake just gave an interview to the “Hollywood Reporter” and talked about his split from *NSYNC. They never officially broke up. They just announced a “hiatus” in 2002, but outside of a few one-off reunions, that was the end.

Justin said, quote, “We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make, and that I needed to follow my heart.”

Although, Justin isn’t really saying that the others weren’t pulling their weight, maybe he just wanted to break out of the boy band mold, and some of the others didn’t. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to do your own thing and clearly he made the right decision!

Justin also talked about Ryan Gosling. They were on “The Mickey Mouse Club” together and Ryan lived with Justin and his mom for a year. The two of them don’t talk and Justin said, quote, “We aren’t the closest of friends, for whatever reason.”

