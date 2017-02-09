How to Get the Perks of Memberships & Subscriptions for Free

Cable subscriptions and gym memberships can wind up costing you a small fortune, so why not get those perks for free? You can, through a little ingenuity, writes Lifehacker, which offers up the following tips to that effect:

Ditch Cable and Stream for Free Ditching cable is easier than ever, and while you can buy an HD antenna to get local channels, subscription streaming services cost money. Far be it from me to suggest anyone should cut these paid services (or even cable), but if you want to save cash, there are ways to watch stuff for free, too. You won’t get the latest season of House of Cards, but you can watch old movies and cartoons online. For example: Cartoon Network: You can watch full episodes of shows like Adventure Time, Powerpuff Girls, Pokemon , and more without having to pay or even create an account.

You can watch full episodes of shows like , and more without having to pay or even create an account. Internet Archive Movies: Watch over 4,000 movies listed on Internet Archive, a nonprofit that archives all kinds of content, from photos to books to classic movies like Plan 9 From Outer Space .

Watch over 4,000 movies listed on Internet Archive, a nonprofit that archives all kinds of content, from photos to books to classic movies like . PopcornFlix: If you’re looking for more current options, PopcornFlix has a pretty wide selection of shows and movies.

If you’re looking for more current options, PopcornFlix has a pretty wide selection of shows and movies. Top Documentary Films: Watch popular documentaries for free and check out their top 100 documentary list to see what other people are watching.

Watch popular documentaries for free and check out their top 100 documentary list to see what other people are watching. Crackle: They’re hit or miss, but they include episodes of shows like Seinfeld and Married With Children, as well as movies like Being John Malkovich and Desperado. They also have their own original content, like Comedians In Cars, for free.

Work out at Free Facilities (or Your Own Home) A gym membership is expensive, but there are free or cheap places to get a workout, too. For example: Public gyms: Search your city’s Department of Parks and Recreation for public gyms, fitness centers or community centers. Some community colleges have cheap or free fitness classes, too.

Search your city’s Department of Parks and Recreation for public gyms, fitness centers or community centers. Some community colleges have cheap or free fitness classes, too. City parks: You’ll usually at least find a pull-up bar at a city park, and many of them include other rigs for ab exercises, lunges, dips, or other exercises.

You’ll usually at least find a pull-up bar at a city park, and many of them include other rigs for ab exercises, lunges, dips, or other exercises. Playgrounds: If all else fails, playgrounds (monkey bars!) are also a great place to work out.