Artists Who Haven’t Won A Grammy

Jill Devine February 9, 2017 11:18 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: James Corden, Sunday

I’m so excited for Sunday … it’s Grammy day!  James Corden will be hosting and I think he’s going to do an awesome job, but I like James and think he’s so much fun!

I was just reading an article about artists who have never won a Grammy and you would have thought they had considering the Baha Men have won at least one!

Here are a few artists who haven’t won a Grammy:

*Katy Perry

*The Strokes

*Nicki Minaj

*The Cure

*Guns N’ Roses

*Death Cab for Cutie

*Snoop Dogg

*Diana Ross

Click here for some other artists on the list.

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live