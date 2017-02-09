I’m so excited for Sunday … it’s Grammy day! James Corden will be hosting and I think he’s going to do an awesome job, but I like James and think he’s so much fun!
I was just reading an article about artists who have never won a Grammy and you would have thought they had considering the Baha Men have won at least one!
Here are a few artists who haven’t won a Grammy:
*Katy Perry
*The Strokes
*Nicki Minaj
*The Cure
*Guns N’ Roses
*Death Cab for Cutie
*Snoop Dogg
*Diana Ross
