7 Lies All Women Tell Men

Does your girlfriend say she’s cool with staying in and not getting flowers this Valentine’s Day? Don’t believe it!

To this end, Made Man columnist Emma Webster has come up with the following list of seven lies all women tell men:

1. “I don’t mind that you’re still friends with your ex.”

What we really mean: “I do mind. In fact, I hate it.”

2. “I’m just one of those girls who can eat what they want and not gain weight!”

What we really mean: “I’m going to order a lot of food and pretend I can eat it all, but I probably won’t eat half of it.”

3. “You don’t have to get me anything for Valentine’s Day/our anniversary.”

What we really mean: “Please get me something.”

4. “It was on sale, I swear!”

What we really mean: “It was not on sale, but I had to have it, and, yes, I probably overspent.”

5. “Do you want to split the check?”

What we really mean: “This is the part where you tell me to put my wallet away.”

6. “I don’t care how much you make/how much you spend on me. Just your love is enough.”

What we really mean: “I don’t care how much you make. As long as you can afford to take me out to some dinners and get me presents even when I say I don’t want them.”

7. “I wasn’t ignoring you. I just didn’t hear my phone.”

What we really mean: “I was ignoring you.”