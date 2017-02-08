A list of WEIRD celebrity eating habits includes…

Scott Foley from “Scandal” recently revealed that his family always puts peanut butter on scrambled eggs, so, here’s a list of 12 other weird celebrity eating habits…

Kourtney Kardashian peels the chocolate off of her Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and eats it FIRST, “like a chocolate appetizer.”

Jennifer Lawrence likes something called a “chili pizza sandwich.” She says, quote, “You have a piece of pizza, you put southern chili in it with noodles, and then another piece of pizza, and then you eat it like a sandwich.”

Chrissy Teigen mixes her cereals, which is a classic pro move. For example, she recommends Cap’n Crunch mixed with Fruity Pebbles.

Channing Tatum’s favorite sandwich is . . . peanut butter, grape jelly, and Cheetos on white bread.

Michael Bublé apparently eats corn on the cob almost like it’s a hot dog . . . instead of the ‘typewriter,’ side-to-side approach, he eats it from the END.

Mariah Carey only eats PURPLE foods like eggplants, grapes, and plums for 3 days out of the week. The diet supposedly has some benefits because purple fruits and vegetables tend to be high in antioxidants.

Stephen King always has a piece of cheesecake before he starts writing.

Fergie from Black Eyed Peas is one of those people who drinks apple cider vinegar. She says she never misses her daily shot of it.

Renee Zellweger’s favorite snack is . . . ice cubes. She supposedly said, quote, “As long as I get that ‘constant [full]’ feeling, it’s semi-tolerable.”

Billionaire Warren Buffett is 86 . . . and he credits his long life to eating like he’s “six years old.” He drinks at least five Cokes a day . . . snacks on Utz Potato Stix . . . and occasionally has ice cream for breakfast.

