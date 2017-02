Check out “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia surprising a fan while that fan was WATCHING “This Is Us”??!!

“This Is Us” was filming last week in a residential L.A. neighborhood, and star Milo Ventimiglia walked by the house next door, and noticed that someone inside was watching the show. He decided to turn on the camera and give a guy named Fred the surprise of a lifetime by knocking on his door and saying hello.