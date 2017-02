A woman from India who had a LIVE cockroach extracted from her skull thought she just had a cold??!!

This video is NOT for the faint of heart. A 42-year-old woman from India was woken up in the middle of the night recently by a “crawling sensation” in her right nostril which became a “burning” feeling in her head. Baffled medics used a nasal endoscopy to find the creepy crawly “sitting in the skull base between her eyes”!