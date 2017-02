Here are the things single people HATE hearing the most on Valentine’s Day.

A new survey found 65% of single people don’t want your Valentine’s Day advice, and they won’t listen to it.

It also found the three things they HATE hearing the most…

1. “You’ve got to put yourself out there.”

2. “Don’t be so picky.”

3. “It will happen when you least expect it.”

