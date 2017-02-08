The Magic iPod Mashes Your Favorite 2000’s Party Songs

Want to hear something new, but still sing along? We give you The Magic iPod!

This cool website has taken some of your favorite party songs from the year 2000 and created some epic mashups! The best part is you can pick which songs you want to mash up an listen to different mashups!

Here are a few of our favorites:

Country Grammar by Nelly and Sugar We’re Going Down by Fall Out Boy

Get Low by Lil John & The Eastside Boys with All Star by Smash Mouth

Crank That by Soulja Boy and Here It Goes Again by OK Go

Click here to try it yourself!