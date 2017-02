By Rami Abou-Sabe

The Chainsmokers are back at it again, teasing their still-unnamed single. Snapchat friends of the duo were treated to a couple behind-the-scenes previews this week.

The short video clips show the pair in the studio and references their upcoming Memories Do Not Open tour, where concertgoers will be able to hear the extended cut.

Check out the preview below.