The Best Signs That Someone Is Into You

February 8, 2017 2:48 AM
Filed Under: best, into, Phillips & Company, sign, someone, you

The BEST sign that someone’s into you is…

According to a new survey, people say the NUMBER ONE sign that someone’s really into you is if they take care of you when you’re sick.

Here are all five of the top signs you’re dating someone who’s getting serious…

1. They take care of you when you’re sick.

2. They take you to a family event or want to go to one of yours.

3. They talk about you with their friends.

4. Going on a vacation together.

5. Telling their parents about you.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live