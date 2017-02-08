The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

February 8, 2017 3:00 AM
St. Louis makes the list of “The Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2017”.

“U.S. News & World Report” just released its annual list of the best cities to live in. They look at things like quality of life, and how many jobs there are.

St. Louis comes in at 65 with “with a family-friendly reputation and tight-knit communities”. Here are the top ten…

1. Austin.

2. Denver.

3. San Jose, California.

4. Washington, D.C.

5. Fayetteville, Arkansas.

6. Seattle.

7. The Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina.

8. Boston.

9. Des Moines, Iowa.

10. Salt Lake City, Utah.

