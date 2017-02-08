The 24th Annual Beggin’ Pet Parade

One of my favorite parades is happening NEXT Sunday!

Join Grand Marshals Anna Elise Parks and Lisa Hart of KTVI for one of the largest pet parades in the world! As the Guinness World Records™ holder for “Most Dogs in Costumed Attire,” the Beggin’ Pet Parade features thousands of dressed up pets and plenty of highlights:

*Coronation Ceremony for the best pet costumes

*Wiener Dog Derby

*Beggin’ sampling for pets

*Family- and pet-friendly activities and games

A required registration fee of $10 for each pet participating in the parade benefits the Open Door Animal Sanctuary. All other activities are free to parade spectators.

The parade takes place in St. Louis’ very own French Quarter – Soulard. Onsite registration will be located at the corner of 12th Street and Allen Avenue. Pre-registration for the parade is highly encouraged at www.begginpetparade.com. The Coronation Ceremony and post-parade concert will be at the corner of South 8th Street and Lafayette Avenue (in Soulard Park just outside of Soulard Market).

The schedule of events on Sunday, Feb. 19 is as follows:

Registration Begins 10 a.m. Registration tent is at the corner of 12 th Street and Allen Avenue. Pets must be registered to be eligible to participate in the parade and Coronation Ceremony. Registration closes at 12:30 p.m.

Beggin’ Pet Parade 1 p.m. A unique bacon-inspired float leads the Beggin’ Pet Parade, followed by thousands of costumed pets and their owners

Coronation Ceremony 1:30 p.m. Several lucky pets selected by a team of judges as the best dressed will be named King and Queen of the Mardi Gras event

Wiener Dog Derby 2 p.m. Watch and cheer for some of the fastest Dachshunds in the city, as they race against each other in this entertaining, family-friendly derby. In order to compete, pre-registration and a $10 entry fee are required. The event is free to watch.



Check out pics from last year’s parade!