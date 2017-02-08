St. Jacob Elementary 9th Annual Trivia Night

St. Jacob Elementary in St. Jacob, Il is having their annual TRIVIA NIGHT on March 10.

On Friday March 10th, St. Jacob Elementary on 305 St. Jacob Street in St. Jacob, Il is having their 9th Annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction.

100% of the funds raised supports the needs of the students at St. Jacob Elementary School.

Tables of 10 are $120,but their is an Early Bird Special of only $100 if you register before February 10th.

Plenty of prizes and fun for all!

Call Katrina Hunercoch at 618-201-6147 or send an email to STJ.PTO@tcusd2.org for more information or to register.

Thanks in advance!