SNL’s Weekend Update May Become Weekly Primetime Show

Jill Devine February 8, 2017 11:12 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Saturday Night Live, SNL, tv, Weekend Update

I’ll be honest, I haven’t been watching much Saturday Night Live these days!  I’m lucky if I can even stay up that late!

I recently read the ratings for SNL are the highest they have been in years and NBC is reportedly in talks with SNL to bring the show’s “Weekend Update” segment to primetime.

According to Politico, NBC is looking to capitalize on the segment’s popularity by launching a weekly, Thursday night program. While the network has yet to confirm or deny the news, it’s rumored that the program will launch later this year. It’s unclear at this time if current Weekend Update co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che will be a part of the primetime series.

Am I imagining this or not, but didn’t they try something similar to this before and it didn’t work?  Regardless, I don’t know if it’s a good idea and I definitely don’t think Colin and Michael could anchor a primetime series.

