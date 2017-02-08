Merriam-Webster’s New Dictionary Words

February 8, 2017 2:56 AM
Filed Under: dictionary, merriam-webster, new, Phillips & Company, words

Merriam-Webster just announced a bunch of new words they’re adding to the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster just announced a bunch of new words they’re adding to the dictionary, and the ones that stand out are STRAIGHT out of gossip blogs. Here are some highlights…

1. Throw shade. “To express contempt or disrespect for someone publicly, especially by subtle or indirect insults or criticisms.”

2. Weak sauce. “Something inferior, ineffective, or unimpressive.”

3. Face palm. “To cover one’s face with the hand as an expression of embarrassment, dismay, or exasperation.”

4. Binge watch. “To watch many or all episodes of a TV series in rapid succession.”

5. Truther. “One who believes that the truth about an important subject or event is being concealed from the public by a powerful conspiracy.”

6. Photobomb. “To move into the frame of a photograph as it is being taken as a joke or prank.”

7. Ghost. “To abruptly cut off all contact with someone by no longer accepting or responding to phone calls, instant messages, etc.”

8. Train wreck. “An utter disaster or mess.”

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live