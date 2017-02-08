Merriam-Webster’s New Dictionary Words

Merriam-Webster just announced a bunch of new words they’re adding to the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster just announced a bunch of new words they’re adding to the dictionary, and the ones that stand out are STRAIGHT out of gossip blogs. Here are some highlights…

1. Throw shade. “To express contempt or disrespect for someone publicly, especially by subtle or indirect insults or criticisms.”

2. Weak sauce. “Something inferior, ineffective, or unimpressive.”

3. Face palm. “To cover one’s face with the hand as an expression of embarrassment, dismay, or exasperation.”

4. Binge watch. “To watch many or all episodes of a TV series in rapid succession.”

5. Truther. “One who believes that the truth about an important subject or event is being concealed from the public by a powerful conspiracy.”

6. Photobomb. “To move into the frame of a photograph as it is being taken as a joke or prank.”

7. Ghost. “To abruptly cut off all contact with someone by no longer accepting or responding to phone calls, instant messages, etc.”

8. Train wreck. “An utter disaster or mess.”

