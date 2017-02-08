Lady Gaga Drops ‘John Wayne’ Music Video

By Amanda Wicks

After performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (February 5th) and announcing a world tour one day later, Lady Gaga keeps rolling out good news for fans. Today (February 8th) she dropped the surprise music video for her next single, “John Wayne.”

Related: Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Roof Jump was Pre-Recorded

Gaga premiered the music video exclusively with Apple Music, so only those with an account will get full access, but she also shared a preview on Twitter. In the nearly 30 second clip, Gaga rides a motorcycle through backroads and performs an updated version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance wearing a red leather jacket, very much like what Jackson wore during that era.

The song itself is a colorful take on an equally colorful song where Gaga blends country with glitch-pop.

Next up, the busy pop star will perform with Metallica at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 12th.