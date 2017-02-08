How Many Times Before Turning 80

Here are a bunch of things you will do and use BEFORE you turn 80.

Here are a bunch of random things, and how many times you’ll do them if you live long enough to make it to your 80’s…

1. You’ll blink about 513 million times . . . sneeze 70,000 times . . . laugh out loud 290,000 times . . . sweat out 74,000 gallons of water . . . and spend over 27 years of your life sleeping.

2. You’ll take 218 million steps, and walk 113,000 miles. That’s like walking around the entire planet four-and-a-half times.

3. You’ll spend two-and-a-half years cooking, and over three-and-a-half years eating. You’ll eat about 35 tons of food, which is like seven elephants.

4. Your fingernails will grow a total of nine-and-a-half feet. And you’ll grow six-and-a-half feet of NOSE hair.

5. You’ll personally use 4,239 rolls of toilet paper. That’s about 50 a year. And you’ll spend one-and-a-half years of your life in the bathroom.

Click Here to see more.