Dating by Hate App

February 8, 2017 4:15 PM By Paul Cook
Dating by hate, isn’t that nice. This is a new dating app that uses an algorithm to match people by how much they dislike any given topic. It’s called Hater-Dater. Fascinating findings…

Fire up the app and you’ll find 3,000 topics to evaluate. Like other apps, you can either swipe up to “love” or down to “HATE,” and left to dislike or right to like.

From there, you’ll be matched with other haters. So far during the beta phase of the app, the two most commonly hated topics are the presidential election of 2016 and bad sidewalk etiquette. Ha!

The most loved, however, are “my mom,” “the ocean,” and  “guacamole.”

More from Paul Cook
