Bill Nye The Science Guy Returns To Netflix

February 8, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: 90's tv, Bill Nye, celebrities, Netflix, Science

Bill Nye – science guy, educator, mechanical engineer, and curator of curiosity – returns with a new show.

Each episode of Bill Nye Saves the World tackles a specific topic or concept through lively panel discussions, wide-ranging correspondent reports from a crackerjack team, and Bill’s very special blend of lab procedure and sly personality.

The new show will feature celebrity appearances from Zach Braff, Rachel Bloom, Diamond Stone, Tim Gunn, Donald Faison, Wil Wheton, Joel McHale, and Steve Aoki and premiere on Netflix on April 21st.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live