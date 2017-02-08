Bill Nye The Science Guy Returns To Netflix

Bill Nye – science guy, educator, mechanical engineer, and curator of curiosity – returns with a new show.

Each episode of Bill Nye Saves the World tackles a specific topic or concept through lively panel discussions, wide-ranging correspondent reports from a crackerjack team, and Bill’s very special blend of lab procedure and sly personality.

The new show will feature celebrity appearances from Zach Braff, Rachel Bloom, Diamond Stone, Tim Gunn, Donald Faison, Wil Wheton, Joel McHale, and Steve Aoki and premiere on Netflix on April 21st.