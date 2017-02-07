Viral Video: Tom Brady’s Updated Shields Health Care Super Bowl Commercial

Shields Health Care updated their Super Bowl commercial to take a shot at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell??!!

If you missed it, a Shields Health Care ad aired after the Super Bowl, and it featured Tom Brady showing off his FIVE championship rings.

In the ad, a Shields rep has Brady remove all his jewelry and place it in a locker. So, he takes off four rings. She asks if that’s all, and he says “Actually, no, I forgot this one. It’s kind of new.” She says they’re going to need to get him a bigger locker, and he says, quote, “Roger that!”

That’s clearly aimed at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the guy who suspended him for four games for DeflateGate. It’s an updated version of a previous ad where he says, “[That’s all] . . . for now.”