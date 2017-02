Did “The Simpsons” REALLY predict in 2012 Lady Gaga’s halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl?

A lot of people are talking about how “The Simpsons” PREDICTED Lady Gaga’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl, but it’s a bit of a stretch. In a 2012 episode of “The Simpsons”, Gaga is shown performing in a similar outfit while being suspended a few feet over the crowd by a harness.